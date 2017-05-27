SWIMMING: Synchronised successes at Walsall and Nottingham

Rugby Swimming Club

Regional novices

Rugby team members at the the ASA National Championships, held in Nottingham

Rugby Synchronised Swimming Club competed at the regional novice competition held in Walsall on May 13. Aimed at less experienced swimmers, for many of the Rugby athletes this was their first taste of a full competition.

The day started with Figures, organised by age group and grade level – the swimmers have been formally assessed in previous tests, and for the novice competition compete within those grade groups (0, 1 or 2).

In the 8-10 grade ‘0’, Evelyn Whisker captured her first individual medal – an excellent bronze, with Megan James achieving an excellent fifth. For the Under 12 grade ‘0’, Gabriella Ravenhall topped the Rugby entries with 7th, closely followed by Poppy Williams at 10th – an excellent performance from a field of 72 swimmers. Then, a superb result for Rugby in the 13-15 category, with Sophie Lowe taking silver, Nyah Munden-Edge bronze, and closely chased by Lottie McGlinchey in fifth.

In the grade ‘1’ grouping, India Townsend won bronze in the 8-10 category; and Bethany Masters, Lola Dudkowsky, Josephine Mozley and India Townsend were closely grouped at 10th, 11th, 12th and 14th in the 12 and Unders. In the 13-15 group the Rugby entries were headed by Jennifer Ravenhall in 6th; and finally for grade ‘2’, Olivia Broomhead won silver in the 15-18.

In the final figures grouping – grade ‘2’ – Foteini Kalkani won bronze, closely pursued by Abbey Jelf-Barrow in Fifth. Charlie Putt and Sophie Chaloner achieved 6th and 7th in the 13-15 bracket; and Erin Dunn-Morgan was the highest placed Rugby competitor in the 15-18 group, placing 7th.

Moving on to the Team competition, Rugby were fourth in the 12 and under grade ‘1’ swim, represented by Lana Penney, Lola Marsay, Gabriella Ravenhall, Imogen Ravenhall, Tia Faulkner, Megan James, Poppy Williams, Isobel Maxey, Evie Goodwin, Evelyn Whisker and Jasmine Farr. In the 13-15 grade ‘1’, the 4th placed Rugby team consisted of Nyah Munden-Edge, Arlane Sargent, Bethany Clarke, Elspeth Iles, Lottie McGlinchey, Mya Galstin, Sophie Lowe, Jagoda Czuplak, Angelique Tye, Rose Potter, Jennifer Ravenhall and Lizzy Pritchard.

A very long and tiring, but exciting and rewarding day, with some great performances by Rugby and some great experience for those athletes competing for the first time.

ASA Nationals

Last month Rugby Synchronised Swimming Club competed at the premier UK competition, the ASA National Championships, held in Nottingham.

For the first time Rugby entered teams in both the Combination and Free events.

In the opening figures, Laura Ribeiro da Cunha – a recent addition to the club, having moved to the UK from her native Portugal – achieved an impressive 8th from a talented field of 47. This meant that she qualified to swim in the Free Solo competition, and placed a highly creditable 7th out of 12.

In the Free Duet event, Emily Durkin and Rhia Perks continued their successful partnership and placed 8th.

The first team event was the Combination. Rugby achieved sixth, with a team comprising Abby Huett, Amelia Quinn, Emilia Walker, Emily Firth, Freya Thomas, Hannah Linden, Holly Tonks, Laura Ribeiro da Cunha, Nayana Walker, Elise Richardson and Danielle Medgett.

Following an inspiring demonstration swim by the Team GB Junior Squad, a weekend of high class competition concluded with the Free Team. Rugby were placed fifth, with a team comprising Abby Huett, Amelia Quinn, Emilia Walker, Emily Durkin, Emily Firth, Hannah Linden, Laura Ribeiro de Cunha, Nayana Walker, Rhia Perks and Holly Tonks.

We now look forward to a busy year of competition, with Rugby competing in the Novice, Warwickshire, Midlands Regional, Scottish and National Age Groups championships, and with the Masters section travelling to Budapest, Hungary, for the World Championships.

Synchronised swimming is a fantastic sport combining strength, performance, and teamwork, and is open to males and females, young people and adults.

If you would like to find out more, please email Hannah Secher, Head Coach, at dudz23@hotmail.com.