SWIMMING: Three Rugby swimmers competing in Summer Nationals

First time club for many years - if ever - that club has had three qualify

Rugby Swimming Club’s Jess Mackenzie, Holly Cochrane and Lucas Williams, who have all qualified for the Summer Nationals at Ponds Forge in Sheffield this weekend.

The three have been supported by coached by Head Coach, James Dyer, without whom this would not have been possible.

RSC has not had three swimmers at the same Nationals for many years, if ever, so a huge achievement by all.

Holly has qualified for the 200m backstroke, despite never having swum the event before this year, and she has improved with every swim, smashing the time required at the Midlands Championships earlier this year.

Lucas is also competing in the same event, and goes into the race as the fastest qualifier, though illness has curtailed his training in recent weeks. It’s hoped this won’t affect him too greatly, and he can still swim to his huge potential.

Jess has qualified for the 100m freestyle, the Blue Riband event, and she is the first swimmer from the club to do so, since her sister, Kate, several years ago.

To put it into context, Jess is currently the fastest female swimmer at the club, and she is only 12. She goes into the championships as 17th fastest qualifier, but she is in a 12/13 age group, so will be in the same one next year.