SYNCHRO: County medals for Rugby swimmers

Warwickshire and Staffordshire Invitational Championships

Rugby Synchronised Swimming Club competed at the Warwickshire and Staffordshire Invitational Championships in Walsall.

It was a long but exciting day, with Figures, Solos, Duets, Combination Teams and Free Team competitions.

The day started with figures. In the 12 & Under category, Foteini Kalkani and Sarah Twist achieved 5th and 13th in a field of 55, giving them gold and bronze in the Warwickshire competition.

In the 13-15 age group Casandra Reed was the highest placed Rugby swimmer at 7th in a field of 70, giving her a Warwickshire silver medal.

The 15-18 group saw a stunning overall gold in both Invitational and Warwickshire by Laura Riberio De Cunha. This performance also placed her second in the ‘Champs’ category of swimmers qualified to swim at the British Senior events.

In the 13-15 Combination, Rugby (Bethany Clarke, Ariane Sargent, Rose Potter, Lottie McGlinchey, Mya Galstin, Lizzy Pritchard, Jagoda Czuplak, Angelique Tye, Sophie Lowe, Elspeth Iles and Jennifer Ravenhall) just missed out on a medal with an excellent swim for 4th place overall, but this still saw the team pick up gold in the Warwickshire competition.

The 13-18 Combination team (Isobel Reed, Erin Dunn-Morgan, Becky Wilkinson, Eleanor Gerrard, Olivia Broomhead, Jessica Farndon, Anna Kempson, Rosie Thomas, Emily Marston, Kate McConnell and Mae Howard) secured a silver medal overall and a gold in the Warwickshires.

The 12 & Under team achieved double bronze (Overall and Warwickshire), with athletes Poppy Williams, Impogen Ravenhall, Megan James, Olivia Tyers, Evelyn Whisker, Tia Faulkner, Isabel Maxey, Jasmine Farr, Lola Marsay, Lana Penney and Gabriella Ravenhall.

The combination ‘Champs’ squad (Emily Durkin, Rhia Perks, Laura Ribeiro De Cunha, Freya Thomas, Danielle Medgett, Elise Richardson, Abby Huett, Nayana Walker, Emilia Walker, Holly Tonks, Amelia Quinn and Isobel Ogg) took home the silver medal.

Moving on to Solos, swimmers needed high figure scores to be able to swim. In the 12 & under section, Sarah Twist came sixth overall, earning a silver medal in the Warwickshire competition.

At 13-15 level Cassandra Reed achieved fifth, taking another silver in the Warwickshires.

Laura Riberio De Cunha took gold in the 15-18 overall and in Warwickshire, with a score well ahead of her nearest rival; this also led to double silver in the ‘Champs’ category.

In the duet competition, Rugby picked up bronze in the 12 and Under with Sarah Twist and Abbey Jelf-Barrow, leading to gold in the Warwickshire section. Another bronze overall came to Rugby with Cassandra Reed and Elise Richardson, who also gained silver in the Warwickshires.

Rhia Perks and Emily Durkin added to Rugby’s medal haul with double silver in the 15-18 section and bronze in ‘Champs’.

The Free competition was the final event of the day. Rugby collected bronze in the 12 and Under (Sarah Twist, Abbey Jelf-Barrow, Sophie Thomas, Phoebe Saturley, Emily Ogg, Bethany Masters, Hattie McMillan, Jessica Barratt-Leafe, Josephine Mozley and Foteini Kalkani), which led to gold in the Warwickshire section.

Silver and gold in the Warwickshires followed for the 13-15 group (Cassandra Reid, Danielle Medgett, Elise Richardson, Isobel Ogg, Frances Thornton, Sophie Chaloner, Lili Carroll, Georgia Lindsay, Maisie Grinter and Emily Dakin).

Rugby (Emily Durkin, Rhia Perks, Laura Riberio De Cunha, Freya Thomas, Amelia Quinn, Holly Tonks, Abby Huett, Nayana Walker and Emilia Walker) picked up double silver to end a successful and highly enjoyable day for the athletes and many supporters from Rugby Synchro.

