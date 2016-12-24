TENNIS: Christmas tournament

Rugby LTC

The weather was very kind for the annual Christmas American Mixed event at Rugby LTC. This event is where players get to mix around and play numerous short matches with lots of different people.

Their individual scores are counted from each match and contribute to their grand total. The ladies’ winner was Kathryn Heathcote with a total of 26 games won. Ebru Delleman and Sarah Jones were in joint second place winning 16 games each.

The Men’s group 1 was extremely competitive with three of the four players winning 24 games and sharing first place. They were Glen Shaw, Roger Allen and youngster Matthew Irish.

The Men’s group 2 champion was David Heathcote winning 23 games, narrowly beating Peter Forsey by one game.

The final Men’s group 3 saw Daniel Heathcote winning with 18 games won, giving a clean sweep for the Heathcote family. James Irish took second place winning 13 games.