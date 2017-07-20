TENNIS: Daniel wins third national title - and he’s only in the Under 12s!

Victory for Warwickshire County Cup team

Daniel Agranovsky from Cawston has won the National Championship as a part of a Tennis U12 Warwickshire County Cup team.

The Finals stage of the competition for the most coveted trophy in junior tennis was held in Bolton over the last weekend, with best players in the country representing eight counties which had qualified two weeks earlier.

Over the course of three days, Warwickshire prevailed in difficult matches over Kent, Hampshire, Lincolnshire and Avon to win the championship, with Daniel playing some of his best tennis to win three out of four singles matches against boys ranked 2nd for other counties, earning valuable points for his team.

This is Daniel’s third national title, to go along with an equivalent U10 event in 2015 and his individual triumph in U9 in 2014 and it will hopefully inspire him to further achievements in the future.