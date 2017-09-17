TENNIS: Four Nations victory for Elizabeth in England team

Success in three-day competition in Glasgow

Congratulations to Rugby teenager Elizabeth Massie who was part of the team who won the Four Nations Championship for England in the Junior Four Nations Championship held in Glasgow at the weekend.

Elizabeth (left) celebrating with the team

Elizabeth, who goes to Bilton School and trains in Nottingham three times a week, was part of the under 18 team of two girls and two boys from around the country who, along with two younger age groups, successfully won their age group and the Overall Four Nations.

The competition was a close three-day hard fought battle against the Welsh, Irish and Scottish.

This was a great result and reward for years of hard work.

Elizabeth is planning to go to an America on a University scholarship next year so she can combine playing tennis at a high level whilst studying.