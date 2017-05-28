Search

TENNIS: Parents and children team up for Quorn Family Cup

Parents and children at the Quorn Family Cup event

Mini Red Tennis event organised by Rugby LTC

Quorn Family Cup

Last week, Rugby LTC held a Quorn Family Tennis Cup Mini Red Event at Harris School. This is a fun event for players who are 10 & under and a parent, where they play doubles with sponge balls. There were 12 pairs that took part and everyone had a great time with some very good tennis on display.

The overall winners of Group 1 were Daniel & Joe Garthwaite. They will now go on to play in a finals event at one of this summer’s major grass court tournaments and we wish them both good luck with their venture.

Alfie & Alan Bee took the runners-up spot, narrowly pushing Raheem & Saim Shahzada into 3rd place. In group 2, Alex & Cath Sykes were unbeaten in taking the top honours.

Chanukya & Yogi Palagudu came 2nd narrowly beating Diya & Pan Dhokia into 3rd.

Finally, thanks to everyone who took part and made it a very enjoyable evening.