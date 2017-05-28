TENNIS: Parents and children team up for Quorn Family Cup

Mini Red Tennis event organised by Rugby LTC

Quorn Family Cup

Last week, Rugby LTC held a Quorn Family Tennis Cup Mini Red Event at Harris School. This is a fun event for players who are 10 & under and a parent, where they play doubles with sponge balls. There were 12 pairs that took part and everyone had a great time with some very good tennis on display.

The overall winners of Group 1 were Daniel & Joe Garthwaite. They will now go on to play in a finals event at one of this summer’s major grass court tournaments and we wish them both good luck with their venture.

Alfie & Alan Bee took the runners-up spot, narrowly pushing Raheem & Saim Shahzada into 3rd place. In group 2, Alex & Cath Sykes were unbeaten in taking the top honours.

Chanukya & Yogi Palagudu came 2nd narrowly beating Diya & Pan Dhokia into 3rd.

Finally, thanks to everyone who took part and made it a very enjoyable evening.