TODAY’S SPORT: Super Saturday of fixtures as seasons cross over

Rugby CC host leaders Bedworth at Webb Ellis Road as top four battle for title

This is a great weekend to be a sports fan in Rugby, with the cross over of the seasons bringing a selection of fantastic fixtures.

For Rugby Cricket Club, it’s a massive day on Saturday, with the visit of league leaders Bedworth.

The 1st XI are locked in a four-horse race for the Warwickshire Premier Division title and are currently in second place, just three points behind.

In the tightest finish in years, with only 16 points separating the top four sides, this weekend will go a long way to settling the title as the fixtures have conspired to see them all playing each other.

While Rugby host Bedworth at Webb Ellis Road with a 12.30pm start, knowing that victory will put them top of the table, Olton and Solihull Municipal also meet.

All four managed to win both their Bank Holiday fixtures, including a 21-run triumph for Rugby in their local derby game with Barby on Monday, setting up a thrilling end to the season.

Rugby’s final fixture on September 9 will see them hosting Olton with a 12noon start.

Whatever happens this title battle is an incredible achievement, the highest any of the town’s clubs have ever finished in the division.

There’s a battle of the relegation kind for Barby’s 2nd XI at Longdown Lane. After last week’s thriller, they take on Kenilworth in another ‘must win’ Division 7 game.

For those eagerly awaiting the competitive rugby season, it kicks off in earnest on Saturday, with away games for the town’s top two clubs.

Newbold begin their Midlands Premier Division campaign with a trip to Longton, while Rugby Lions are just down the road at Lutterworth in their opening Midlands 1 West game.

For Old Laurentians at Fenley Field Saturday is Warwickshire Shield day, with both their 1st and 2nd XVs coincidently drawn at home to Pinley, both with a 3pm kick-off.

And, of course, for football fans, after a desperately disappointing Bank Holiday weekend, Rugby Town bid to get their season back on track with the visit of Stourport Swifts to Butlin Road on Saturday.

While over at Kilsby Lane top of the table Rugby Borough will be keen to build on their unbeaten start, playing County Hall. Both kick off at 3pm.