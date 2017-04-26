TRIATHLON: Juniors on the podium at Southam

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club turned out en masse, with over 20 members competing at one of the first of this season’s races at Southam Kids’ Triathlon on Sunday.

Tom Tyler

It was near perfect weather conditions for racing which consisted of a swim, in the Southam College pool, followed by a cycle and then a run on the school field, all at various distances according to age group.

It was an exciting day and the club saw five podium finishes from junior members Toby Hough, Hal Chessell, Scarlet Sanders, Jake Hough and Tom Tyler, each taking away winners’ trophies; club captain Jake Louis just narrowly missing 3rd place in his category.

Results: Tri Start - 8 years (50m swim/800m Bike/500m Run): 1st Toby Hough 11:11; 4th William Dredge 12:01.

Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years (150m swim/1600m Bike/ 1000m Run): 2nd Hal Chessell 19:43; 3rd Scarlett Sanders 19:44; 4th George Morris 20:21; 7th Emily Hayward 21:35; 9th Zoe Dredge 22:24; 12th Erin Beasley 23:15; 14th Rebecca Exelby 24:20; 19th Eleanor Thomas 26:40.

Abe Chessell

Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years (250m swim / 1600m/ 2000m Run): 3rd Jake Hough 24:12; 12th Harrison Bailey 29:19; 15th Luke Broomhead 31:56; 16th Josef Leugs 32:42; 17th Thomas Exelby 33:40; 18th - Nirmay Patel 35:38; Axel Mark.

Tri Star 3 - 13-14 years (400m swim/2400m Bike/ 3000m Run): 2nd Tom Tyler – 30:19; 4th - Jake Louis – 32:32; 8th - Abe Chessell – 41:00; 9th - Ben Leugs – 41:41; 12th - Samay Patel – 44:50

Tom Tyler also successfully competed in the Duston Kids Triathlon the previous day. He finished with a time of 19:27 for the distances of 150m swim/3200m Bike and 1600m Run.

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club was established in September 2006 and is now celebrating 10 years of being part of the community and helping young people develop their skills in swimming cycling and running.

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at: www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk