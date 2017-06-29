TRIATHLON: Open water swim tests juniors at Sandwell

Rugby Triathlon Club

Last weekend Rugby Triathlon Club Juniors gathered at Sandwell Valley Country Park, to compete in what was for some, their first ever open water triathlon.

Luke Broomhead in the open water swim

The swim consisted of an out and back course in the Park’s lake, Swan Pool; followed by a cycle on closed roads and finishing with a run along the banks of the lake.

With a water temperature of 19 degrees some of the juniors opted to swim without wetsuits and the mixture of sunshine and showers didn’t deter the young athletes.

The field was of a high standard with competitors travelling from as far afield as Wales. Although the club didn’t win any podium places this time, they did gain a huge amount of experience.

Sandwell is a great leap into the more technical areas of the sport, demanding great confidence and effort from the athletes who gained much experience

Jake Louis leaving the swim

Results: Tri Star 1: 9-10 years (150m swim/ 2000m Bike/1200m Run): 13th Emily Hayward 22:18.

Tri Star 2: 11-12 years (200m swim/ 4000m Bike/ 1800m Run): 19th Jake Hough 27:19; 30th Luke Broomhead 33:15.

Tri Star 3: 13-14 years (300m swim/ 6000m Bike/ 2400m Run): 5th Jake Louis 28:57; 6th Tom Tyler 29:08; 16th Ben Leugs 32:27.

In contrast to this weekend’s weather, athletes competed through the blazing hot sunshine in the picturesque surroundings of Stowe House in the Beachbourough Junior Triathlon.

Jake Hough

Although temperatures were touching 30 degrees, the juniors managed to dig deep and put in a solid effort.

Results: Tri Star 1: 21st Scarlett Sanders 15:50; 38th George Morris 17:13; 42nd Emily Hayward 17:24.

Tri Star 3: 8th Jake Louis 26:32; 9th Tom Tyler 26:32; 28th Ben Leugs 29:40.

Youth 15-17 years (300m swim/5000m Bike/2500m Run): 17th Alice Ashman 43:22.

Tom Tyler on the cycling stage

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club was established in September 2006 and is now celebrating 10 years of being part of the community and helping young people develop their skills in swimming cycling and running.

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk