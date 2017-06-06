TRIATHLON: Podium places for juniors at Buckingham

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club

Nine members represented Rugby Junior Triathlon Club at Buckingham.

Emily Hayward

The race, which consisted of a pool swim, followed by a cycle and then a run, took place at Swan Pool and Leisure Centre last Sunday.

Tom Tyler earned himself another podium place within his age group this season with 1st place followed by Ben Leugs, who’s been really pushing himself this year, in 3rd.

Tri Star 1 Junior, Emily Hayward, a regular Park Runner, crossed the finishing line with a beaming smile and managed to secure second place in her age group.

Results:

Tri Start - 8 years (50m swim/1000m Bike/600m Run): 5th - William Dredge – 12:16

Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years (150m swim/2000m Bike/1200m Run): 2nd – Emily Hayward – 20:32; 6th – Erin Beasley – 23:15; 9th – Zoe Dredge – 25:52; Eleanor Thomas – 26:12

Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years (200m swim/4000m Bike/1800m Run): 15th - Josef Leugs – 36:28

Tri Star 3 - 13-14 years (300m swim/6000m Bike/2400m Run): 1st - Tom Tyler – 34:08; 3rd - Ben Leugs – 40:30; 7th – Grace Caraway 1:03:55.

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club was established in September 2006 and is now celebrating 10 years of being part of the community and helping young people develop their skills in swimming cycling and running.

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk