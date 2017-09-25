TRIATHLON: Rugby Triathlon Club stages sixth Viridian Daventry Sprint event

Dave Lane winner in his home town

PICTURES: Winner Dave Lane with Daventry Cllr Alan Hills (Community Culture & Leisure Portfolio) and Tom Welch, Marketing Manager, Viridian Nutrition – event sponsor and competitor; and Team Flash relay champions Chris Parsons (bike leg), Elliot Parsons (run leg) and Nichola Smith (swim leg); and Corporate team winners Viridian Nutrition

Team Flash relay champions Chris Parsons (bike leg), Elliot Parsons (run leg) and Nichola Smith (swim leg) with Cllr Alan Hills and Tom Welch

Rugby Triathlon Club staged their annual sprint event in Daventry last Sunday.

And the sixth Viridian Daventry Triathlon was won by Dave Lane in his home town, in a tremendous sprint distance race that saw the top three men separated by less than one minute.

The relay was won by two current and one former Rugby Tri Club members, living up to their name of Team Flash, with the fastest time of the day.

Garry Haynes, Race Director said: “The weekend’s race once again produced some close competitive racing from over 250 competitors, great supportive crowds and some wonderful and exhilarated first-timers. We are so pleased that with the backing of Viridian Nutrition and other local businesses we’ve seen the popularity of this event grow.”

Competitors swam 400m at the Daventry Leisure Centre, cycled 20k around local countryside and ran 5k around Daventry Country Park. The event, this year, supports two charities: the air ambulance and Genetic Disorders UK.

Viridian Nutrition won the inaugural corporate Viridian Gold Team invitational award. Tom Welch, Viridian Nutrition Marketing Manager said: “Yet again this event produced some spectacular results, for our team, for beginners to the sport and for Daventry.”

Results: 1st Overall male Dave Lane 1:01:26; 1st Overall female: Katherine Hodgson 1:08:38; 1st Relay team Team Flash 59:41; 1st Viridian Gold Team Viridian Nutrition 7:24:57.

The event is organised annually by Rugby Triathlon Club. If you are interested in taking part in triathlon more information concerning the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk.