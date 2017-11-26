TRIATHLON: Running, cycling and swimming - but not all at once this week!

Rugby Triathlon Club

Despite the cold weather this weekend Rugby Triathlon Club athletes were out in force competing in swim, bike and run events – but not all at once this time.

Laura McCrystal completed the Broadway off-road half marathon

Laura McCrystal completed the Broadway Half Marathon, a gruesome off-road run going up and down and through all different types of mud in the Cotswolds. Her time of 2hr 34 was a cracking effort considering the route had over 1700ft of climbing and not many pieces of tarmac.

The time was even better considering Laura chose to stop halfway and use her physiotherapist knowledge to help strap up the ankle of a fellow competitor.

Anthony Smith completed the Dirt Half in 1hr 32, finishing 40th out of nearly 1,000 competitors. The name somewhat gives away what this Leighton Buzzard-based half marathon is like, and it didn’t disappoint. With big hills and mud this is not a ‘PB course’ so Anthony’s time is incredibly quick.

Getting out on their bikes early Sunday morning Richard Mercer and Sarah Booker completed the Evans Cycles Leicester Road Sportive starting and finishing at the Mallory Park circuit.

They opted for the intermediate 50-mile route and given the early morning defrosting of cars required, this was probably wise. The well-organised event took in many different sections of Leicestershire, mainly flat but nonetheless scenic. They had only a little more climbing than Laura’s 13.1-mile run! The event was well supported by Evans Cycles with hot drinks and cake at the aid stations.

To do an open water swim in November is brave, if not a little crazy. It’s not quite as brave to do it in the New Zealand summer even if the temperature was a ‘poor’ 19C. Regardless, Jane Mitchell did the Mooloolaba Ocean Swim. This 1.25k sea swim was made a little more challenging by the local jellyfish in a mightily impressive 26 minutes.

Rugby Triathlon Club run swimming and running training and organise social rides in Rugby throughout the week. More information can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk and via their Facebook page.