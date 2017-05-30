TRIATHLON: Sign up for Rugby Triathlon Club’s sprint event

Course ends with 5k run around the scenic Daventry Country Park

The sixth Viridian Daventry Sprint Triathlon is on Sunday, September 17, and will support the air ambulance and Genetic Disorders UK.

Organised by the local Rugby Triathlon Club it offers both individuals and relay-teams of all levels of experience a triathlon challenge.

The sprint distance race involves a 400m pool swim in Daventry Leisure Centre, 20km bike leg through the rolling Northamptonshire Countryside and 5km run around the scenic Daventry Country Park.

There are road closures for the finish area, a T-shirt and medal for all finishers, age-group prizes and catering.

There are only spaces for 350 competitors, so sign up as soon as possible at: http://www.stuweb.co.uk/events/2017/09/17/2762/