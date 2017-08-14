TRIATHLON: Still time to sign up for Rugby Triathlon Club’s Sprint event

Sixth staging of Viridian Daventry Triathlon

Triathletes are invited to sign up for Rugby Triathlon Club’s event in just over five weeks’ time.

It will be the sixth year the club have organised the Viridian Daventry Sprint triathlon, which takes place on Sunday, September 17.

They assure anyone considering entering, that it is perfect for those new to the sport as well as more experienced triathletes looking for a racing challenge.

Based out of Daventry Leisure Centre, the event involves a 400m pool swim, 20km cycle through rolling Northamptonshire countryside and a 5km run around Daventry Country Park.

There are age-group prizes and every finisher receives a T-shirt, medal and goody bag.

Organised this year in support of the local air ambulance and Genetic Disorders UK, the club say the race is known for providing a well-run and safe experience and has become an eagerly awaited fixture on the local sporting calendar.

Triathlete Tom Welch is a competitor who’s taken part in every Daventry Triathlon since its launch in 2011.

Encouraging newcomers to sign up and give it a try this time, he said: “At first I wanted a new challenge to test myself.

“Having never attempted a triathlon it was a great adventure.

“I enjoyed the training and seeing my fitness progress and I found that not only could I go further (and faster) each week I also became more energised in all aspects of my life.

“I also worked out that there was only one person that I had to compete against. Every time I trained I tried to beat that person.

“Each time I went to the swimming pool I would always race against that person, always pushing making the training fun yet challenging. That person is me!

Reassuring those entering for the first time, he added: “The Viridian Daventry Triathlon is run by an awesome team of people from the Rugby Triathlon Club. They are so welcoming and patient. The whole experience from registration to finish line is fantastic. A great atmosphere and well marshalled.

“However, that feeling of gritting your teeth up Welton Road, just one last push, turning the corner and running down Lodge Road across the finish line cannot be bought it has to be earnt!

“It is a huge achievement and something to be very proud of.

“If this is your first triathlon – just go for it! Train for it so that on the day you can enjoy the day. Take each discipline separately.

“Two things to remember though: Smile for the camera at the finish line and don’t forget to take your cycle helmet off for the run!”

If you want to find out more about the Viridian Daventry Sprint Triathlon then please visit the Rugby Triathlon Club race page: http://www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk/racing-series-2017