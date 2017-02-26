TRIATHLON: This Girl Can initiative to try triathlon

Swim, bike, run once a week throughout March with Rugby Triathlon Club

Swim, bike, run once a week throughout March - that is the invitation from Rugby Triathlon Club to the women of Rugby.

In support of the Triathlon England ‘This Girl Can…Do Triathlon’ initiative, the club is making training sessions available for any ladies who want to make that pledge and start the journey towards a triathlon.

You can join these sessions: Sunday early evening swim at Rugby School Sports Centre, Monday night run at the Rugby Athletic Track, Thursday night run from Rugby School Sports Centre and Saturday morning cycle from Rugby School Sports Centre.

Just follow the instructions on the club’s webpage to book your sessions (www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk).

The club has joined forces with Rugby School Sports Centre and the Breeze cycling network to deliver this Triathlon England (West Midlands) initiative.

There are lots of helpful tips on the ‘This Girl Can…Do Triathlon’ Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/thisgirlcandotriathlon

“We’re passionate about triathlon and would love to help local woman take their first steps into this incredible sport,” said Rugby Triathlon Club Chairman Mike Smallwood.

“Our coaches are knowledgeable and friendly and can help answer all sorts of questions related to swimming, running or cycling.Book your slot and get started.”