TWINNING: Great weekend for martial arts clubs from Rugby and Russelsheim

Vendon Wright’s students enjoy German sports twinning

Rugby Freestyle Martial Arts Association welcomed visitors from our German twin town of Russelsheim last weekend.

Friendly competition among the black belts

Master Vendon Wright – 6th Dan black belt and Chief instructor greeted 13 exchange students at Birmingham International Airport and the first stop was the Sealife Centre in the city.

Then they were shown the important sights of Birmingham like: The Bullring shopping centre, Disney shop, Millennium Point, Botanical Gardens, Jewellery Quarters, Broad Street, The Rag Market, and canals.

They even had time for a ride on the new tram up to Wolverhampton where you can also hop on and off at each stop. In the evening, they enjoyed a welcome party at one of the student’s houses.

On Saturday morning, they returned to Birmingham for a tour of Cadbury’s World. Many of them took part at go-karting before finishing off the evening with a disco back in Rugby.

Vendon speaking at the presentation, with deputy mayor Cllr Tom Mahoney (far left)

The deputy Mayor Cllr Tom Mahoney attended and it started with a presentation.

Normally the Rugby Riding club are present because they are the only two sports clubs left in the twinning event, but this year the riding club had their twinning in August, as is traditional.

On Sunday morning, the main competition took place at Rugby School gym, Horton Crescent, consisting of competitive fighting, Kata competition and a demonstration section.

There was also a demonstration from the demo squad from the Focus TKD club based in Barby. Rugby was triumphant and held on to the trophy until next year.

In the afternoon, they were treated to swimming at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre and the fun continued with Laser Zone and bowling in Northampton.

Vendon said that it was a fun-filled weekend that finished off with a tour of Rugby town centre on Monday morning, which included coffee and cake at ‘Sweet A’ coffee shop in Chapel Street before the guests travelled back to Russelsheim.

Vendon Wright, who teaches at the new Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre at 12noon on Saturdays, is hoping to take students over to Germany in 2018 and continue the friendly twinning with Russelsheim.