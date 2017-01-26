RUGBY: £50,000 grant for Newbold

Funding for Parkfield Road clubhouse refurbishment

Newbold-on-Avon RFC are celebrating a £50,000 funding boost to carry out much needed clubhouse refurbishments and equipment improvements.

This generous support from SUEZ Communities Trust will enable the 122-year-old club to upgrade the changing rooms, showers and toilets as well as installing a new security fence, roof works and lighting for the pitches.

Honorary Club Secretary Damian Gray said: “This is a huge bonus for the club. We are performing above all expectations on the pitch as the town’s premier club.

“We have a vast Minis & Juniors setup and a leading Mixed and Ladies Touch Rugby Section and now this boost will give us the funds to secure the club’s future for all its members and the community it serves for many years to come. We are very excited about the future.”

Pete Sessions of SUEZ added: “We’re delighted to support this fantastic growing community club which provides a safe and friendly environment for anyone interested in playing rugby. We provide grants through the Landfill Communities Fund. This important source of funding has been available since 1997 and has provided such worthy projects with more than £1.4 billion.”