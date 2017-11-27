RUGBY: 7s Touch Autumn League kicks off with an action-packed night

Family game for everyone on Monday evenings

Last Monday, (November 20) 7s Touch Autumn League kicked off with an action-packed night.

The first Man of the Match winners receive their awards from Tom Pewtress

The evening started with the presentation of shirts as each player was announced for their team.

Bianca Pewtress, co-founder 7s Touch Midlands, said: “It’s great to see everyone now in team shirts, it has taken our sport to the next level. I have to say a huge thankyou to our sponsors for making it possible.”

The four sponsors and subsequently name of each team are; Chopping Block, Image IT, The Speed Coach and Synergy Exchange.

A round-robin of games saw the four teams competing at a fast pace to try and assert themselves as top dog early on within the league. The first game saw The Speed Coach take on Chopping Block, however, it was Chopping Block who were quick to get going with a few incredible scores from their star player of the evening Oliver Jones which was later complemented by his Dad’s, Ben Jones, amazing solo try. On the other field, Image IT took on Synergy Exchange for their first game of the tournament, where some true Fijian Rugby was witnessed.

Chopping Block at last Monday's 7s Touch games

As the evening progressed, the teams started to look more comfortable with their team mates and the intensity and speed of the games seemed to increase. This only led to freer flowing rugby and a few more scores. Mark Forth, Captain of Synergy Exchange, encouraged his team to keep ball in hand and show how the ball beats the man, enabling Raj Jhosh and Melanie Campbell to score numerous times.

Team Speed Coach, had some true speed on display in the form of Ryan Campbell who showed his deadly pace on the outside and what an asset to Newbold Rugby Club he will be in the future.

Despite the wet conditions, each team managed to play with flair and vision and put on a true display of how 7s Touch is supposed to be played!

Congratulations to the Kings Biltong Man of the Evening awards which were presented to Olivia Hill (Image IT) and Oliver Jones (Chopping Block).

7s Touch is a family game for everyone and if you would like to get involved please contact Bianca@7stouch.co.uk