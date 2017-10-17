RUGBY: All ages and abilities welcome to try new 7s Touch rugby union

Rugby School teachers and Newbold RFC enjoy fast-paced non-contact version of game

7s Touch has officially landed in Rugby, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy the non-contact game.

Every Monday night Rugby School Sports Centre is now home to 7s Touch; where anyone, male or female of any age, skill or ability can try this new form of rugby union.

Founder Laurence Finn said: ”7sTouch is a rugby union game based on rugby sevens. It’s all about having fun with your friends, passing the rugby ball and encouraging a wider game - followed by a few beers after the game.”

The idea behind 7s Touch is that everyone should have the opportunity to play a non-contact version of the game that the nation has grown to love, especially in the birthplace of the game itself.

The current non-contact Touch game was developed in Australia and based on rugby league, but the 7s Touch format is based on rugby union laws.

“I thought team sports were over for me after having major spinal surgery,” said Grainger Hill, Managing Director, Image IT. “But 7sTouch Rugby has given me a renewed sense of freedom and a desire to get fit again by playing this fast-paced team sport. Also, now I don’t have to just watch my son play Rugby, I get to join in with him!”

Rob Vickerman, former 7s captain and professional rugby player added: “That is why 7’s Touch is set to put the best parts of rugby at the forefront. To tie in the famed values of teamwork, enjoyment and discipline but without the need to understand the structures of the game seems a perfect blend. The game allows the reducing of significant injuries and at the same time champion skill sets, vision and ‘Fijian Flair’.”

This week saw Rugby School teachers take on a team from Newbold Rugby Club, as well as a team of players thrown together on the night.

Mark Forth, Rugby School teacher said: “We are delighted 7s Touch has come to Rugby. It has been a great way for the teachers of Rugby School, young and old, to get out, keep fit, and stay involved in a sport which we love. It’s fast paced, exciting and develops a great skill set in players. It has also been great fun socially, bringing players from all over the town and county together. We are delighted to be able to support this venture and hope it continues to build momentum as more and more players come down.”

7s Touch aims to make Rugby its flagship region, being the Home of the Game and welcomes anyone to come and get involved. Feel free to join in every Monday at 7pm, on the all-weather pitch at Rugby School Sports Centre, Horton Crescent. First session is free!

For more information please contact Bianca Pewtress, Bianca@7stouch.co.uk