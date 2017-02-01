RUGBY: Back-to-back league wins for Rugby Welsh

Bonus-point victory at resilient Copsewood

Midlands 5 West (South)

Adam Bond

Copsewood 0

Rugby Welsh 39

Welsh secured back to back league victories with this bonus-point success over a typically resilient Copsewood outfit. Despite a heavy rain shower at the start of the game Welsh were quickly out of the blocks and used their large pack effectively to drive the opposition backwards with youngster Jack Worrall-Soper at the heart of the action.

The lineout was strong throughout the afternoon with the catch and drive move used to good effect. Welsh were soon ahead when following a series of drives the ball was moved along the back line and winger Gareth Hart finished off the move with his first try for the club with Angus Wilson converting excellently from near the touchline.

Welsh soon moved further ahead when, from a lineout 30 metres out, the catch and drive move proved unstoppable and Wayne Grant crashed over for the try. The Welsh forwards can be pleased with their efforts with Leigh College making several powerful runs, whilst flanker Lorenzo was constantly making life difficult for the useful opposition scrumhalf with numerous strong tackles. Hart scored his second try following another three quarter move and Buckland then made a break to allow Adam Bond to score the bonus-point try which Wilson converted.

The second half began in similar vein with the forwards creating dominating possession and Bond crashed over for his second try. To Copsewood’s credit they continued well and had chances of their own and perhaps the most pleasing aspect of the Welsh performance was their sound defence which prevented their try line being breached with full back Guy Shaw making a couple of try saving tackles. Welsh sealed their victory, firstly with Gareth Hart completing his hat-trick with a try in the corner before Angus Wilson showed good skills to avoid the touchline and the defence to score with the last move of the game.

Another pleasing performance from Welsh, who take a break from league action this week before facing a trip to Birmingham Civil Service on February 11.