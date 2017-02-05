RUGBY: Best display of season so far by Saints’ youngsters

Solid performance against inexperienced Coventrians

A solid all-round performance from the Rugby St Andrews U10s on Sunday saw them run out convincing winners against an inexperienced Coventrians team.

Fine handling, angled running and relentless tackling saw them rack up their best display of the season so far.

Tries by Luke Murray, Gareth Wylie, Oscar Webb and Luke Wakelin sealed the victory.

Today (Sunday) sees the U10s away at Keresley. See @juniorSaintsRFC for a full list of fixtures and updates.