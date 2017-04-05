RUGBY: Bilton School host American touring team

Link up with Old Laurentians and St Andrews for Under 16s-17s game

Bilton School hosted Eagan RFC for the final game of their British Isles tour. Eagan RFC had travelled from Minnesota USA in preparation for their upcoming season.

Bilton School and Eagan USA in action on Saturday PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Bilton School linked up with Old Laurentians and Rugby St Andrews to play an U16 team versus an Eagan U17 team.

Old Laurentians hosted the fixture at Fenley Field on in Saturday’s beautiful sunshine.

The game started at a frantic pace with Eagan starting the better of the two teams, the Bilton side struggling with a number of new combinations and organisation in defence.

The first half finished with Eagan leading comfortably four tries to one.

It was becoming clear that the extra year and physical size was going to make a big difference.

As the second half progressed Bilton played a total of 34 players to gain some experience and the final score was 10 tries to 2 in favour of Eagan RFC.

It was great to see so many boys from local clubs playing together against a very talented touring team.

Bilton School would like to thank Old Laurentians and St Andrews RFC for supporting the fixture with players and hosting both teams.

Bilton School will be looking to reverse the fixture in two years in Minneapolis and wish Eagan RFC all best for their season.