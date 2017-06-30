RUGBY: Colts Academy launch at Rugby St Andrews

Presentation and barbecue on Saturday (July 1)

Rugby St Andrews RFC is formally launching its new Colts Academy this Saturday. The idea behind this venture is to ensure a safe, measured and enjoyable transition from Junior rugby into Colts and then on to senior rugby.

With the bulk of last season’s junior colts and under 16s available, Saints will field an under 18 team in the Warwickshire league and, in addition, an under 17 team playing friendly fixtures, enabling all the youngsters to play at a level appropriate for their physical and technical development.

Last season’s coaches, Alan Parish, Mike Wallace, Ian Spencer and Simon Kilborne will be continuing in their roles, providing wide experience of youth coaching, not only for Saints, but also on behalf of the RFU through the All Schools programme, and ensuring continuity for the players.

The whole squad will train together on Tuesdays, starting at 6.30pm from July 11.

There will be additional sessions on Thursday and Friday evenings for the under 18s and under 17s respectively and these will concentrate on individual and unit skills and personal development.

All players will be encouraged to involve themselves in playing strategies and tactics.

This Saturday (July 1) there will be a brief presentation explaining the aims of the academy, followed by a barbecue on the new patio area, which was completed by club volunteers last week as part of the NatWest Workforce programme. Proceedings start at 12.30pm at the John Tomalin Way club, Ashlawn Road.

Former junior players and anyone interested in playing either under 17 or under 18 rugby is welcome to attend to see what the club is offering, or ring Alan Parish on (01788) 575373 for more details.