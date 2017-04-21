RUGBY: Don’t miss OLs and Newbold 2nds in the Clonmell Cup final on Sunday

Just one home league game on Saturday, Old Laurentians v Olney

Rugby fans from clubs across the town are looking forward to heading to Webb Ellis Road on Sunday afternoon for the final of this season’s Clonmell Cup.

Vets action from last weekend, between Saints and Newbold PICTURES BY DAVID LEATHLEY

The Rugby & District RFU 2nd XV competition has produced an eagerly anticipated finale between two teams who have been in superb form, Newbold and Old Laurentians. Kick-off at Rugby Lions’ ground is at 2.15pm.

In the meantime their 1st XVs will be finishing off their league campaigns on Saturday.

Midlands 1 East champions Newbold travel to runners-up Kettering, while fifth-placed Old Laurentians are at home, welcoming Olney - currently third in Midlands 2 East (South)- to Fenley Field.

Having secured the Midlands 2 West (South) title with their 134-12 win against Dunlop last time out, Rugby Lions will finish their season at sixth-placed Earlsdon.

And after beating second-placed Evesham a fortnight ago, Rugby St Andrews’ campaign concludes with a trip to third-placed Ledbury, who still have chance of the play-off spot in Midlands 3 West (South).

Rugby Welsh, who finished fourth in Midlands 5 West (South) have a friendly game with Aylestone Athletic at Alwyn Road.