RUGBY: Don’t miss OLs and Newbold 2nds in the Clonmell Cup final on Sunday

Just one home league game on Saturday, Old Laurentians v Olney
Rugby fans from clubs across the town are looking forward to heading to Webb Ellis Road on Sunday afternoon for the final of this season’s Clonmell Cup.
The Rugby & District RFU 2nd XV competition has produced an eagerly anticipated finale between two teams who have been in superb form, Newbold and Old Laurentians. Kick-off at Rugby Lions’ ground is at 2.15pm.
In the meantime their 1st XVs will be finishing off their league campaigns on Saturday.
Midlands 1 East champions Newbold travel to runners-up Kettering, while fifth-placed Old Laurentians are at home, welcoming Olney - currently third in Midlands 2 East (South)- to Fenley Field.
Having secured the Midlands 2 West (South) title with their 134-12 win against Dunlop last time out, Rugby Lions will finish their season at sixth-placed Earlsdon.
And after beating second-placed Evesham a fortnight ago, Rugby St Andrews’ campaign concludes with a trip to third-placed Ledbury, who still have chance of the play-off spot in Midlands 3 West (South).
Rugby Welsh, who finished fourth in Midlands 5 West (South) have a friendly game with Aylestone Athletic at Alwyn Road.
