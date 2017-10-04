RUGBY: Fantastic try-fest for St Andrews youngsters

Saints Under 11s and Under 14s in action

U11s: A solid start to the season for St Andrew’s U11s saw the home team run in over 14 tries against a below strength Keresley RFC.

Under 11s action between Saints and Keresley

Barnstorming running from Saints’ big forwards Lee Moon and Dan Twigger punched large holes for the free running backs to sail through.

Tries from Luke Wakelin, Connor Baxter, Gareth Wylie, Oscar Webb, Ollie Morris-Nichols and a well taken debut try from Joseph Augustus sealed a comfortable win.

U14s: After a good performance against Newbold on The Close to open RugbyFest last Friday, St Andrews U14s were optimistic of achieving a result against Keresley and Nuneaton Barbarians. What was to come was beyond expectation.

St Andrews came out on top with a winning score of 55-7. A fantastic game all round and a man of the match was nigh impossible to pick, but the parents deciding in the end it was Morgan Marshall with his barnstorming runs.

St Andrews U11s ran in 14 tries

Tries were from Midas Kenny (3) Harry Goulding, Olly Shaw, Murphy Smith, Euan Marshall, Morgan Marshall and Fynn Lowe and five great conversions by Jack Kettleborough completed the scoring. A fine season should be had by the lads with performances like this and their style of heads up rugby. Keep it up lads, we’re all proud of every one of you.