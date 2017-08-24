RUGBY: First win of centenary season for AEI

Former players invited to join celebrations on September 23

Manor Park RFC II 17

AEI (Rugby) RFC 43

A first win of the season sets up AEI (Rugby) RFC for the coming Centenary season.

A disastrous series of errors from the kick off culminating in Mr Chris Halcrow’s air shot clearance gave Manor Park the best of starts.

However not to be outdone Manor Park gifted captain Kyle Bowden a free run to the line to tie the score.

Defensive lapses on both sides allowed four further tries split evenly to bring the half to a close 17-17. Floyd Hubbard and Shane Hunt continued to develop their fine centre partnership and added a score each.

The second half was a much better performance all round and enabled AEI to score four unanswered tries through Owen Deacon, Shane Hunt, debutant Gavin Gayle and Harry Valentine.

Unlike last week the rolling changes did not unduly affect the play and may have benefited the team’s cohesion by simplifying.

Captain Kyle Bowden was rightly proud of the whole squad’s performance and desire.

If he continues to lead with a quiet word in the huddle but a tumultuous performance on the pitch, he has every right to feel optimistic for the coming season.

AEI RFC take a well earned break next week before traveling up the A426 to visit Cosby.

Why not join AEI (Rugby) RFC this season, we train Wednesday evenings at GEC Park and are always looking for new players, whatever your skill, fitness or experience you are welcome to join us, more details at www.aeirfc.co.uk

AEI (Rugby) RFC celebrate 100 years this season. If you know anyone who has been part of making AEI history please invite them to join us on Saturday, September 23.

AEI will be holding a pitch- side picnic and playing a Centenary Game at GEC Park, giving all players past and present the opportunity to showcase their skills.

The game is followed by the AEI (Rugby) RFC Centenary Ball at the Benn Hall with guest speakers Tim Stimpson and John Bentley ‘Bentos’ both former England and British Lions players supporting AEI’s chosen charity Wooden Spoon.

For more details and tickets visit https://www.aeirfc.co.uk/aei100/ #AEI100