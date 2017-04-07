RUGBY: Five home games to choose from with Newbold and Lions on verge of titles

Saints entertain second place Evesham and Rugby Welsh host league champions Burbage

Newbold need just one more win to be confirmed as league champions, earning the automatic promotion place.

Sam Herrington in possession in Lions' win at Berkswell & Balsall last weekend

They lead Midlands 1 East by nine points, on 110 now, ahead of Kettering’s 101 and Old Northamptonians on 92.

Saturday’s Parkfield Road opponents Ilkeston are in 14th place, but Newbold can’t afford to relax, especially as they travel to Kettering for their final game on April 22.

Rugby Lions can’t afford any more slip-ups either. They are five points clear at the top of Midlands 2 West (South) and host bottom club Dunlop at Webb Ellis Road on Saturday.

The top of the Midlands 2 West (South) table is still very close and reads Lions 84 points, Silhillians 79, Spartans 76 and Berkswell & Balsall 62.

Nick Walton with Phil Reed in support in Newbold's latest win at Huntingdon PICTURE BY STEVE SMITH

Old Laurentians host 11th-placed Vipers at Fenley Field on Saturday. Although realistically out of contention for the play-off place now, they are still in the mix for a top five finish.

Peterborough, who have won the Midlands 2 East (South) title, are on 91 points, Oundle are now second on 71. Oadby are third on 70 with Olney fourth on 66. OLs are fifth on 62 and Oakham sixth on 60 points.

Rugby St Andrews put in an impressive performance against unbeaten Midlands 3 West (South) champions Droitwich last week and welcome second-placed Evesham to John Tomalin Way for another tough game on Saturday. Saints are currently in seventh spot.

Rugby Welsh’s final opponents of the season will be champions Burbage, who visit Alwyn Road on Saturday. Welsh are still fourth in Midlands 5 West (South) on 44 points, just one point behind Birmingham Exiles. Birmingham Civil service are second on 70 with Burbage on 81.

While Welsh finish their season this week, the other four teams have one more game to play. They all have a free weekend over Easter then finish their fixtures on April 22.