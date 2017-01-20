Search

RUGBY FIXTURES: Top-of-table battle for OLs

Ben Wiles with the ball for OLs in November against Market Harborough

Leaders Peterborough at Fenley Field

There’s an exciting top-of-the-table game in prospect at Fenley Field on Saturday for Old Laurentians.

Anthony Reynolds slipping a pass to Jack Taylor for Rugby Welsh against Atherstone in December

Second-placed OLs are at home to Midlands 2 East (South) leaders Peterborough. The visitors, who have only lost once so far, are eight points ahead of OLs, with the hosts just one point ahead of third-placed Oundle.

Just around the corner in Alwyn Road, Rugby Welsh are also at home this weekend. Their Midlands 5 West (South) game is against Birmingham Exiles, who are third in the table, with Welsh fifth.

After their cup semi-final win over Coalville last week, Rugby Lions are back in league action with a trip to sixth-placed Malvern. Lions are still top of Midlands 2 West (South), six points ahead of nearest rivals Silhillians.

Having returned to winning ways over Market Rasen & Louth last weekend, Newbold travel to fifth-placed Melton Mowbray, who lost to ninth-placed Wellingborough on Saturday.

Jerry Turagabeci in Lions' win over Coalville last weekend

Leaders Newbold are still four points ahead of Old Northamptonians at the top of Midlands 1 East.

Fresh from their 20-7 win over Manor Park in their last outing, Rugby St Andrews hope to maintain that form when they travel to Old Coventrians, who are fifth in Midlands 3 East (South), two places above Saints. Old Coventrians were beaten 17-10 in their last game by ninth-placed Old Wheatleyans.

James McGill scoring for Newbold last weekend

Kristen Ennifer in Saints win over Manor Park in their first outing of 2017

