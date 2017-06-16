RUGBY: Lions announce three pre-season fixtures

League games start with trip to Lutterworth

Rugby Lions have arranged three pre-season games at Webb Ellis Road ahead of their league campaign in Midlands 1 West.

Saturday, August 5 v Birmingham Solihull (ko 3pm); Saturday, August 19 v Northampton Old Scouts (ko 3pm); Friday, August 25 v Bedford Athletic, (ko 7.30pm).

The league starts on September 2 with a trip to Lutterworth, with Melbourne the visitors the following week.