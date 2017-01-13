RUGBY: Lions host Coalville in cup semi-final

Newbold at home to Market Rasen & Louth

It’s quality not quantity that counts this weekend, with just a couple of competitive games for rugby fans to enjoy. There are no league fixtures for the town’s other first teams, who are all back in action on the 21st.

Newbold's Ben Dawes with Max Titchener and KJ Henry in support at Lutterworth last weekend PICTURE BY STEVE SMITH

Saturday is cup day at Webb Ellis Road where Rugby Lions are in the semi-final of the RFU Midlands Intermediate Cup, with a slightly earlier than usual kick-off at 2pm.

The unbeaten Midlands 2 West (South) leaders host Coalville, who are currently seventh in Midlands 2 East (North).

Coalville started the year with a 12-7 defeat at Ashbourne, who are fourth. Spartans host Silhillians in the other semi-final.

Over at Parkfield Road, after their unexpected 28-25 defeat at Lutterworth last weekend - their first of the season - Newbold will be determined ‘second-half syndrome’ won’t strike again.

The Midlands 1 East leaders are at home to ninth-placed Market Rasen & Louth, who also lost their opening game of 2017, 25-5 at fourth-placed Melton Mowbray.