RUGBY: Lions through to Midlands cup final and Newbold bounce back in league

Top-of-the-table game for Old Laurentians at home this weekend

Rugby Lions beat Coalville 34-17 in the semi-final of the RFU Midlands Intermediate Cup at Webb Ellis Road on Saturday. In the other semi-final Spartans and Silhillians were level at 25-25 after extra time, with Silhillians going through as the away team.

Callum Tucker touches down in Lions' 34-17 win

Lions are top of Midlands 2 West (South) with a 100 per cent record and 57 points from 12 games. Silhillians are second on 51 after two defeats and Spartans third on 48. Coalville are mid-table in Midlands 2 East (North).

This weekend (21st) Lions are back in league action with a trip to sixth-placed Malvern.

After their unexpected defeat at Lutterworth last weekend Newbold were back to winning ways with a 32-12 result over Market Rasen & Louth at Parkfield Road.

It keeps Newbold four points ahead of Old Northamptonians at the top of Midlands 1 East, with 71 points to ONs’ 67.

Ben Dawes in Newbold's win over Market Rasen & Louth PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

This weekend Newbold are away at fifth-placed Melton Mowbray, who lost 34-17 to ninth-placed Wellingborough on Saturday.

With the lower divisions experiencing a free weekend from league fixtures, they are all back in competitive action this Saturday.

There’s an exciting top-of-the-table game in prospect at Lime Tree Avenue on Saturday, in Midlands 2 East (South). Old Laurentians are at home at Fenley Field to league leaders Peterborough. OLs are second, just one point ahead of Oundle who beat them 30-25 in their last outing.

Fresh from their 20-7 win over Manor Park, Rugby St Andrews hope to maintain that form when they travel to Old Coventrians, who are fifth in Midlands 3 East (South), two places above Saints.

Newbold's KJ Henry and Lloyd Warner in Saturday's win at Parkfield Road

Old Coventrians were beaten 17-10 last week by ninth-placed Old Wheatleyans.

In Midlands 5 West (South) Rugby Welsh are at home at Alwyn Road to Birmingham Exiles. Exiles are third in the table and Welsh, fifth.

Last time out Welsh were beaten 31-8 by a strong Birmingham Civil Service side and Exiles were awarded the win over bottom club Copsewood.