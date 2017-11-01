RUGBY: New Dragonesses Contact team launched at Old Laurentians

First training session Thursday, November 2 at 6pm

PICTURED: OLs’ Dragonnesses who have reached the last 32 of the county U15s contact squad

Milly Clayton (left) and Abbie Myatt

Four of Old Laurentians Dragonesses girls’ team have been picked for county trials for Warwickshire this season, spending the last few weekends trialling with girls from all over the county for the Under 15s contact squad.

All four have now made it through to the last 32, which is an amazing achievement as now they play tag rugby for OL’s Dragonesses and only play contact rugby at school.

The girls have all been playing for the OL’s Dragonesses since the team was launched six years ago and the coaches have always been very impressed, not just with their rugby skills but also their positive attitude and commitment to the club.

The older players have started to become more interested in contact rugby over the last few years and so the club is very pleased to be able to announce the launch of their brand new Dragonesses Contact team, who have their first session on Thursday, November 2 at 6pm at Fenley Field, Lime Tree Avenue, Bilton.

If there are any players out there who want to join a flourishing girls team, please feel free to come along - all you need is a pair of boots!

For more information contact Chris Newson on 07824 361957, cnewson@eef.org.uk