RUGBY: New leaders Silhillians visit Lions on March 4

Four exciting home games in prospect after weekend off

PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

Rugby fans will be spoilt for choice next weekend (March 4) when the league fixtures resume.

Top of the bill has to be the mouth-watering visit of new Midlands 2 West (South) leaders Silhillians to Webb Ellis Road. After their two defeats, Rugby Lions will be more determined than ever to win and get their season back on track.

The league encounter sets up the re-match on March 18 when the two meet again, this time at Sils in the final of the RFU Midlands Intermediate Cup, with a place at Twickenham then just one more win away.

Newbold’s fixture on March 4 sees the visit of tenth-placed Paviors to Parkfield Road, as the Midlands 1 East leaders bid to extend the gap at the top.

Old Laurentians, who are second in Midlands 2 East (South), welcome seventh-placed Luton to Fenley Field.

Peterborough have one hand on the automatic promotion place being 14 points clear at the top, but OLs are looking good in the battle for the play-off place.

On 57 points, OLs are three ahead of nearest rivals Oadby Wyggestonians (54), with Oundle a further point behind on 53.

And for Rugby Welsh, who are fourth in Midlands 5 West (South) sixth-placed Trinity Guild will be their visitors to Alwyn Road on March 4.

Rugby St Andrews, who have had a good run of form to lift themselves up to sixth in Midlands 3 West (South) have to wait until March 11 for their next game, when they visit Upton on Severn, who are currently ninth.