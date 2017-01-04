RUGBY: New Year’s friendly for Welsh and AEI

Another momentum building performance before trip to Birmingham Civil Service

AEI 14 Rugby Welsh 44

Local clubs AEI and Rugby Welsh blew the Christmas cobwebs away with this enjoyable New Year’s Eve friendly fixture which was well officiated by local referee Nigel Scott.

Both sides had guests playing and Welsh opened the scoring appropriately with the referee’s son Ran Scott crossing for an unconverted try.

Welsh generally dominated the opening half with their large pack dominating possession although AEI were always committed in defence.

Following a 5 metre lineout Wayne Grant scored an opportunist try and following further pressure Adam Bond took a quick penalty and scored a try to increase the Welsh lead.

The Alwyn Road side were 20 points ahead at half time following a further unconverted try through their forwards.

The second half was a much tighter affair for long periods as the AEI forwards began to win more possession and their quick young backs looked to attack at every opportunity.

The Welsh tackling was generally effective with flanker Andy Higham outstanding whilst Chris Grant had a fine game on the wing. Scott scored his second try before AEI deservedly got on the scoresheet with two well worked tries both of which were converted. Welsh responded well controlling the final stages of the game.

Winger Barry Burrows leaped his way over tacklers close to the line to score a try in American football style before Adam Bond completed his hat-trick with two late tries, including a marvellous individual effort one of which was converted by Shaw.

Another momentum building performance from Welsh who travel to promotion chasing Birmingham Civil Service this weekend as their league fixture list resumes.