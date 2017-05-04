RUGBY: Newbold 2nds add another trophy to the cabinet

Victory over Nuneaton Old Eds in Warwickshire League Cup

PICTURES BY STEVE SMITH

Sean O'Rourke making a break with Charlie Reed and Charlie Harness in close support

Warwickshire League Cup

Newbold 2nds 43 Nuneaton Old Edwardians 2nds 5

Newbold travelled to Old Leamingtonians rugby club to try and complete the double on their fantastic season and win the Warwickshire League Cup against Nuneaton Old Edwardians.

Newbold were again led superbly but captain Simon Smith, right from the front. Newbold took control early into the game with some great phases being played and some great work by Matt Staley and James Ferris setting up the first try within the first five minutes.

Newbold 2nds captain Simon Smith collects the trophy

Newbold continued at this pace throughout the half.

In the second half the Parkfield Road side made a few changes, but this only strengthened the team.

Newbold again worked some great phases and continued with more pressure on Nuneaton Old Eds, who just could not deal with the Bold.

Old Eds were gifted a soft try but Newbold replied with more great plays. Sean O’Rourke, Jayke Callan and Manny Sidhu all contributing to the scoreline with a great performance by all.

Another piece of silverware for the club and another fantastic performance from the 2s boys, who can now rest up and enjoy the summer.

Man of the Match: Jayke Callan.