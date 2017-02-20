RUGBY: Newbold beat title rivals but Lions lose again

Old Laurentians keep up challenge for play-off place

Newbold cemented their hold on the Midlands 1 East title with a 39-19 win at nearest rivals Old Northamptonians. Newbold now have a ten-point lead over Kettering, who have moved up into second spot. ONs are now third with 77 points.

There are no league games this weekend, so Newbold’s next opponents on March 4 are tenth-placed Paviors.

After 19 consecutive wins this season, Rugby Lions lost for the second week running, this time at third-placed Spartans. The 34-8 defeat drops Lions down to second place in Midlands 2 West (South). The new leaders are Silhillians who have 69 points, Lions have 68 and Spartans 62. Sils are Lions’ next opponents at Webb Ellis Road on March 4 and they then meet again two weeks later (18th) at Sils in the final of the RFU Midlands intermediate Cup.

Old Laurentians are looking good for the play-off spot in Midlands 2 East (South). They won 19-13 at ninth-placed Belgrave on Saturday. Peterborough are heading for the automatic promotion place on 71 points, with OLs second on 57, ahead of Oadby Wyggestonians on 54 and fourth-placed Oundle on 53. OLs’ next opponents on March 4 are seventh-placed Luton.

Rugby St Andrews are sixth in Midlands 3 West (South) after their 32-5 win over Woodrush, who are now 11th. Saints are without a league game on March 4 but play ninth-placed Upton-on-Severn on March 11.

Rugby Welsh were awarded the home win from their fixture against bottom club Copsewood, who only had 12 men, but played a friendly instead and won that 40-6. Welsh stay fourth in Midlands 5 West (South) and play Trinity Guild on March 4, who are sixth in the table.