RUGBY: Old Laurentians staging veterans tournament on Saturday

Teams to play for Mike Lewis Memorial Cup

This Saturday (May 6) Old Laurentians will be staging their first Veterans Rugby Tournament for several years at Fenley Field in which seven teams are scheduled to be taking part, although it is hoped to that this number will increase to eight by the weekend.

Local representation is strong and, as well as OLs, teams from Newbold, Rugby Lions and St Andrews will be on parade, writes Bill Wallis.

They will be joined by Ystrad Rhondda from South Wales, Wendens Ambo, an Essex club, and, completing the line-up, Marsella Old Boys, a team assembled by former OLs player and Head Coach, Stuart Birch in memory of the late Dom Marsella.

This team will be made up with players from OLs and Newbold, supplemented by a contingent from Metropolis RFC, travelling over from Minneapolis, USA, for the occasion. Dom was a regular tourist with OLs to Minneapolis and had many friends across the pond.

Play is scheduled to get under way at 11am and games will be played consecutively on the main pitch at Fenley Field, the plan (if it works!) being to arrive at two finalists who will play off for the Mike Lewis Memorial Cup, in memory of another OLs stalwart who passed away last year.

Mike had a particular connection with the Ystrad Rhondda club and when they heard of the planned tournament they were the first to enter.

Food will be available all day, finishing with a hog roast at the end of the day; and the pitch side marquee will feature a bottle bar for craft beers in addition to the usual service in the clubhouse bar.

The younger generation will be catered for by a slush bar and a bouncy castle, so there will be something for everyone on what promises to be an entertaining day, with, fingers crossed, a forecast for fine weather.