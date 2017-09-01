RUGBY: Old Laurentians teams host Pinley in Warwickshire Shield on Saturday

First competitive games of the season at Fenley Field

This Saturday sees the season start in earnest for Old Laurentians as they play their first competitive games in 2017/18.

The action is in the Warwickshire Shield for both 1st and 2nd XVs as, by chance, OLs have been drawn against Pinley in each competition and both matches are on home turf at Fenley Field, kick off in each case is at 3pm.

After pre-season training started in June, under new Head Coach Andy Milner, it went up several notches in intensity in July, culminating in two friendly matches in August.

The first was at Daventry when, in the absence of several regulars, the coaching team took the opportunity to assess the up and coming talent in the squad along with several new players and a hard fought win resulted.

This was followed by a match under Leamington’s floodlights last Thursday and again the newcomers shone in a strong team performance and a comfortable win. Catching the eye were new boys Robbie Bunn, Harry Powell, Jordie Pocknell and Luke Townsend. Powell and Townsend both registered scores in their debut games and impressed; but it was last season’s joint top try scorer Jordan Bunn who stole the show, scoring two tries at Daventry and adding a hat-trick of touchdowns at Leamington.

Charlie Seager has taken on the club captaincy this season and clearly relished his new role as he led the team in both games with his usual blend of high energy, enthusiasm and skill.

The league season in Midlands 2 East (South) gets under way next Saturday (September 9) with a trip to Market Harborough. This Saturday’s clash will be first of three in the season against Pinley as the Coventry club have been level transferred across from Midlands West; and newly promoted from Midlands 3 are Long Buckby and this season will see the first ever league meetings between OLs and their near neighbours.