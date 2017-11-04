RUGBY: Pictures from Rugby St Andrews minis and juniors

Unbeaten Under 14s meet Stewarts & Lloyds, also with a 100% record

U10s: Rugby St Andrews 8 Barker Butts 16: A tough set of matches was anticipated, as Barkers had heavily beaten the Leamington team Saints played recently.

Saints Under 10s playing Barkers Butts

Barkers played a direct style of rugby using a few of their big fellows to devastating effect, fast and technically good at the rucks too.

Saints played their offloading and support game impressively well and rucking was efficient. A few of their tries came from Saints’ mistakes when moving the ball, trying to do the right thing, but that’s how you learn.

Saints’ team had loads of game time as they were running two pitches, so all the players had at least 40 minutes, which is awesome.

Overall, the might 10s are in a great shape, doing lots of very exciting stuff.

Under 7s action between Saints and Barkers Butts

Special mention to Ben, for his excellent tackling right throughout and to Ella for being super brave.

U14s: A trip to Corby on Sunday, to play Stewarts and Lloyds and looking for victory number 11.

With S&L also undefeated, someone’s record had to go and unfortunately it was the Andrews that suffered due to a very slow start and conceding three tries in the first 10 minutes.

However, from then on the lads started to perform and scored two tries with one converted to get back into the game. Stewarts then got their fourth for 20-12. St Andrews then came on strongly and managed to score a third try but to no avail. If only they had started the way they finished.

U7s

Try scorers were Midas Kenny (2) and Joel Dixon with a conversion by Jack Kettleborough.

Saints start again now and push on, with the aim of going the rest of the season undefeated. It’s not beyond them.

