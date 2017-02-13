RUGBY ROUND-UP: Lions’ unbeaten run ended by Pinley

Wins for Newbold, OLs and Saints

League leaders Rugby Lions lost their unbeaten record on Saturday, going down to an unexpected 14-7 defeat at eighth-placed Pinley.

Newbold's Ben Dawes in Saturday's win

Lions are still top of Midlands 2 West (South) with 68 points from 15 games, with Silhillians second with 64 and next week’s opponents Spartans third on 57.

Spartans come off the back of a 68-0 win at struggling Dunlop. Lions then host Sils at Webb Ellis Road on March 4.

There was better news for Midlands 1 East leaders Newbold, who beat ninth-placed Northampton Old Scouts 47-20 at Parkfield Road. Newbold are now nine points ahead of next week’s opponents Old Northamptonians, who suffered a surprising 34-17 defeat at the hands of fifth-placed Melton Mowbray. Newbold travel to Northampton for the crucial fixture, which sees them on 86 points from 18 games, with ONs on 77 and Kettering third on 76.

Old Laurentians cemented their claim on second place with a 38-19 win over Stamford in Midlands 2 East (South), who drop down a place to ninth.

Ben Nuttall on the charge for Newbold

Their Fenley Field victory puts OLs three points ahead of third-placed Oadby Wyggestonians. Peterborough are 13 points clear at the top on 66, OLs are on 53, Oadby 50, Oundle (who lost 16-28 to Peterborough) are fourth on 48, Olney fifth on 44 and Oakham sixth on 43.

Next weekend OLs travel to eighth-placed Belgrave, who lost 19-5 on Saturday at Oakham.

Rugby St Andrews enjoyed another narrow win in Midlands 3 West (South), this time 16-12 at Old Wheatleyans. Saints stay seventh in the table and Wheats ninth.

Next weekend Saints welcome tenth-placed Woodrush to John Tomalin Way, off the back of this week’s 41-0 defeat at third-placed Evesham.

James Orbinson in OLs' win over Stamford

Second-placed Birmingham Civil Service were too strong for fourth-placed Rugby Welsh, who were beaten 20-3. Welsh’s next opponents at Alwyn Road on Saturday are Midlands 5 West (South) strugglers Copsewood.

Grant Inch in Saturday's game against Stamford