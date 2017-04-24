RUGBY ROUND-UP: Saints end season on a high

Champions both beaten in final league games
Rugby St Andrews, continued their fantastic run-in with another excellent victory over a top-three side. After their 42-16 over Evesham a couple of weeks ago, this time they beat Ledbury 10-5 away from home.
Saints finish their season sixth in Midlands 3 West (South), with Droitwich champions on 108 points and Evesham taking the play-off spot after their 22-20 win against Shipston on Stour. Ledbury have to settle for third on 71.
The final week of the season was a little bit of a damp squib for champions Newbold and Rugby Lions, who both lost their final games - but having made sure of their crowns and enjoyed their celebrations a fortnight ago, it didn’t really matter and both can reflect on tremendous success in 2016-17.
For Newbold, their last game was a tough one against Midlands 1 East runners-up Kettering, who will go into the play-offs and could well join them in the National League next season. The home side won 32-15, to finish the season just four points behind the champions.
Rugby Lions, who had also secured the Midlands 2 West title with a game to spare, went down 31-26 at sixth-placed Earlsdon. Lions still finish seven points ahead of runners-up Silhillians, with 91 points to Sils’ 84. Sils won 66-7 at Dunlop on Saturday, making sure of the play-off place. Spartans finish third after losing 33-10 at Barkers Butts.
Old Laurentians were the only Rugby side at home in the league this weekend, finishing their season in fifth spot in Midlands 2 East (South). They were beaten 22-5 by Olney, who finish third on 76 points. The top two places see Peterborough runaway champions on 101 points and Oundle second on 81, having beaten Oakham 37-24 on Saturday.
Rugby Welsh had a friendly game with Aylestone Athletic, losing a tough fixture 36-19.
And at Webb Ellis Road on Sunday afternoon in the Clonmell Cup final, Newbold beat Old Laurentians 30-8 to win the Rugby & District RFU 2nd XV competition.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rugby Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.