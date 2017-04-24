RUGBY ROUND-UP: Saints end season on a high

Champions both beaten in final league games

Rugby St Andrews, continued their fantastic run-in with another excellent victory over a top-three side. After their 42-16 over Evesham a couple of weeks ago, this time they beat Ledbury 10-5 away from home.

Kettering tackling Ben Nuttall, with Nick Walton in support

Saints finish their season sixth in Midlands 3 West (South), with Droitwich champions on 108 points and Evesham taking the play-off spot after their 22-20 win against Shipston on Stour. Ledbury have to settle for third on 71.

The final week of the season was a little bit of a damp squib for champions Newbold and Rugby Lions, who both lost their final games - but having made sure of their crowns and enjoyed their celebrations a fortnight ago, it didn’t really matter and both can reflect on tremendous success in 2016-17.

For Newbold, their last game was a tough one against Midlands 1 East runners-up Kettering, who will go into the play-offs and could well join them in the National League next season. The home side won 32-15, to finish the season just four points behind the champions.

Rugby Lions, who had also secured the Midlands 2 West title with a game to spare, went down 31-26 at sixth-placed Earlsdon. Lions still finish seven points ahead of runners-up Silhillians, with 91 points to Sils’ 84. Sils won 66-7 at Dunlop on Saturday, making sure of the play-off place. Spartans finish third after losing 33-10 at Barkers Butts.

Stuart Lee in Rugby Lions' defeat by Earlsdon (Pictures by Ray Andrews)

Old Laurentians were the only Rugby side at home in the league this weekend, finishing their season in fifth spot in Midlands 2 East (South). They were beaten 22-5 by Olney, who finish third on 76 points. The top two places see Peterborough runaway champions on 101 points and Oundle second on 81, having beaten Oakham 37-24 on Saturday.

Rugby Welsh had a friendly game with Aylestone Athletic, losing a tough fixture 36-19.

And at Webb Ellis Road on Sunday afternoon in the Clonmell Cup final, Newbold beat Old Laurentians 30-8 to win the Rugby & District RFU 2nd XV competition.

Lance Brooks in Lions final game of the season at Earlsdon

Clonmell Cup action, with Newbold's man of the match Harry Brain and Danny Treharne in close support (Pictures by Steve Smith)