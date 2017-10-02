RUGBY ROUND-UP: Winning weekend all round for all Rugby’s clubs

Pictures from Newbold and Lions
Rugby’s 1st XVs produced a clean sweep of league wins in their respective RFU Midland division on Saturday.
At Parkfield Road Newbold beat Old Halesonians 20-15 in their Midlands Premier game, Bold’s second win of the season after their promotion to national league rugby.
Over at Webb Ellis Road things were a bit easier for Rugby Lions, recording a 43-17 win over Stoke on Trent. Lions stay second in Midlands West 1, level on points with leaders Bromsgrove and third-placed Burton.
Old Laurentians won 27-20 at Oakham, to be sixth on 11 points in a very close Midlands 2 East (South). After three games leaders Market Harborough are only four points ahead on 15.
Rugby St Andrews notched up their first win of the season, 37-22 at Old Coventrians, who are just one place ahead of them mid-table in Midlands 3 West (South).
Rugby Welsh had a good 17-8 win over Birmingham Exiles, in front of their Vice Presidents at Alwyn Road. They are fourth in Midlands 5 West (South) after two games.
