RUGBY ROUND-UP: Winning weekend all round for all Rugby’s clubs

Pictures from Newbold and Lions

Rugby’s 1st XVs produced a clean sweep of league wins in their respective RFU Midland division on Saturday.

Ed Scott (14) offloading to Jame Mapletoft, with Rich Murray behind

At Parkfield Road Newbold beat Old Halesonians 20-15 in their Midlands Premier game, Bold’s second win of the season after their promotion to national league rugby.

Over at Webb Ellis Road things were a bit easier for Rugby Lions, recording a 43-17 win over Stoke on Trent. Lions stay second in Midlands West 1, level on points with leaders Bromsgrove and third-placed Burton.

Old Laurentians won 27-20 at Oakham, to be sixth on 11 points in a very close Midlands 2 East (South). After three games leaders Market Harborough are only four points ahead on 15.

Rugby St Andrews notched up their first win of the season, 37-22 at Old Coventrians, who are just one place ahead of them mid-table in Midlands 3 West (South).

Try-scorer Nick Walton is brought down, with Micky Pails (left) and Danny Treharne (right)

Rugby Welsh had a good 17-8 win over Birmingham Exiles, in front of their Vice Presidents at Alwyn Road. They are fourth in Midlands 5 West (South) after two games.

Ben Dawes was immense in Saturday's win, with Declan George in close support

John Hemsley scores for Rugby Lions in their win against Stoke on Trent PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

Lions Jordan Diston with Louis Addleton

James Wilsher-Aiken at Webb Ellis Road on Saturday