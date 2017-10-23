RUGBY ROUND-UP: Winning weekend for OLs, Lions, Saints and Welsh

Another tough game for the town’s highest league club Newbold in Midlands Premier division

A blustery weekend brought good results for all but one of the town’s league teams on Saturday.

Ben Nuttall and Stuart Houghton in Newbold's game against Sandbach

In the Midlands Premier division, at Parkfield Road Newbold couldn’t contain fifth placed Sandbach and slipped to a 20-36 defeat. Next week’s game might be even tougher when they visit league leaders Birmingham & Solihull, who have won all seven of their fixtures so far, including Saturday’s 48-5 victory over 12th-placed Longton.

But there was better news for Rugby’s other first teams, who all recorded league wins.

Over at Webb Ellis Road, the Rugby Lions’ match was abandoned after just over an hour when a Sutton Coldfield player suffered what appeared to be a serious neck injury. Thankfully it seems it was not as bad as first feared and, after lengthy treatment, he was able to board the ambulance by himself. With Lions winning 32-11 at that time, the result stands and maintains their third place in Midlands 1 West. Bromsgrove and Burton top the division with 32 points, while Lions have 27.

This weekend Lions travel to 12th-placed Wolverhampton, who lost 42-10 to Moseley Oak, in fifth, on Saturday.

Louis Addleton scored a hat-trick of tries for Lions against Sutton Coldfield PICTURES BY RAY ANDREWS

Old Laurentians are still going very well in Midlands 2 East (South) and moved up to fourth place with their 26-7 win over ninth-placed Olney.

The top of the table is very close, with Market Harborough leading on 24 points, Luton on 23, Oadby Wyggestonians 22 and OLs 21.

OLs’ next league opponents on November 4 will be Pinley, away. The 12th-placed side lost 58-8 to Oakham on Saturday.

With a very good second-half performance, Rugby St Andrews won 34-12 at 11th-placed Old Wheatleyans in Midlands 3 West (South) lifting them to third in the table. Dunlop are top with 23 points, ahead of Saints’ November 4 opponents Woodrush, with 20. Saints are on 18 with Shipston fourth on 17.

Alex Tansley in Lions' win on Saturday

Rugby Welsh produced a fine victory in their Midlands 5 West (South) game with Keresley at Alwyn Road. Wesh won 50-21, to go third in the table, one place above their visitors.

With just seven teams in the division, Atherstone lead on 14 points, but have played four games to three by the chasing pack. Second place Aldridge also have 14 points, with Welsh and Keresley on 10 and Welsh’s November 4 opponents Kings Norton fifth on 6 points.

James Orbinson in OLs' win over Olney PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Jordan Bunn dodges a tackle at OLs victory at Fenley Field

Saints' Spencer Brown in last week's game. On Saturday they won 34-12 at Old Wheatleyans

Saints' Tom White

Rugby Welsh on their way to a 50-21 win over Keresley PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER