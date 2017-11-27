RUGBY: Rugby Welsh are town’s only winners on disappointing day

Weekend round-up sees defeats for Newbold, Lions, OLs and Saints

After plenty of success in recent weeks, Saturday wasn’t a good day for most of the town’s rugby teams. Only Rugby Welsh won their league fixture, beating bottom club Trinity Guild 17-5 away from home in Midlands 5 West (South). It keeps Welsh third in the table ahead of the visit of leaders Aldridge in their next competitive game on December 16. Aldridge have won all five of their games so far to be top with 24 points, including Saturday’s 24-18 victory over Kings Norton. Atherstone are second on 19, with Welsh on 15.

Declan George makes a quick break for Newbold

At Parkfield Road, playing in Midlands Premier, Newbold are still finding life at this high level very tough. They were beaten 36-19 by fifth-placed Derby. Newbold with 14 points, are now 13th out of the 14 teams, but in touch with Longton (on 18 points) above them. Old Halesonians are bottom with 3 points.

Next week (December 2) Newbold travel to Doncaster Phoenix, who are in sixth place, but lost 44-14 to Longton on Saturday.

The news from Webb Ellis Road was no better as Lions surprisingly lost 22-19 to tenth-placed Camp Hill. After their recent defeats to high-flying Bromsgrove and Burton, Lions supporters had been hoping to get the season back on track with a good performance, but were left frustrated.

Lions are still in fifth place with 31 points in Midlands 1 West, but are losing touch with the top of the table, with leaders Burton on 51, next week’s hosts Dudley Kingswinford on 46 and Bromsgrove in third on 42.

Ben Nuttall standing firm at Parkfield Road on Saturday

Dudley Kingswinford beat sixth-placed Moseley Oak on Saturday 35-15.

Old Laurentians suffered their first slip-up since the opening week of the season, going down 39-31 at fifth-placed Belgrave. OLs are now fourth in Midlands 2 East (South) on 32 points, but there is very little between the top sides, with leaders Oadby Wyggestonians on 37 points, Market Harborough second on 35 and Luton third on 34.

Next week at Fenley Field OLs host local rivals Long Buckby, who are eighth in the table after their 20-10 win against ninth-placed Oakham on Saturday.

And Rugby St Andrews narrowly lost 17-12 at Upton on Severn in their Midlands 3 West (South) encounter. Although Saints slip to seventh, there are just seven points between the top nine teams, in a very close division. Leaders Shipston, on 27, are still only three points ahead of Saints on 24. Upton are ninth.

Sam Herrington on the charge for Lions against Camp Hill PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Next week Saints welcome eighth-placed Alcester to John Tomalin Way, fresh from their 52-14 win over 11th-placed Old Wheatleyans on Saturday.

Dave Weston with the ball for Lions at Webb Ellis Road on Saturday