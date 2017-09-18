RUGBY: Saints Under 9s welcome new players

Great way to get involved in the sport

As the new rugby season starts, Rugby St Andrews RFC Under 9s team are looking for new players to join the current squad. Last season the team played well but with only a few players matches were tough.

Team Coach Richard Everett explained: “We have a really great team that work well together both in training and during matches, but they are ready to welcome more players.

“They had a great season last year and we hope, with the increase in numbers, we can continue to play good rugby and be successful again this season.

“St Andrews RFC, on Ashlawn Road, is a family and community friendly club with various events throughout the year and the Under 9s team would be a great way for youngsters to get involved in the sport.”

If you are interested they hold training/matches on Sunday mornings, starting at 10am.

Please phone St Andrews RFC Coach Richard Everett on 07923 167420 or email leafyservices@gmail.com