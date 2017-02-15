RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Newbold v Northampton Old Scouts

Pictures from Saturday’s win at Parkfield Road

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

A try for man of the match KJ Henry

Midlands 1 East

Newbold on Avon 47

Northampton Old Scouts 20

An excellent day for Newbold. Not only did they put away a stubborn Northampton Old Scouts team, their nearest rivals Old Northamptonians surprisingly lost at Melton Mowbray, making it a nine-point lead for ‘Bold at the top of the table, writes Sean O’Brien.

Lloyd Warner and Phil Reed, with Ethan Wookey behind in Newbold's win on Saturday PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Newbold came out of the blocks like a steam train as always, and Declan George sniped over for a try after just a couple of minutes.

Old Scouts kicked two penalties and made some dangerous attacks of their own early in the game, one in particular needing a try saving tackle from Mark Hyde, who hurt himself in the process and left the field of play.

Newbold’s first-half performance included really confident interplay between forwards and backs, using their forward dominance well. Ben Dawes and Ben Nuttall made huge yards again barrelling around the park with tacklers on their backs. Eddie Allen also has found an appetite for running with the ball - there are even rumours around the club that he’ll be announcing that he wants to play centre next season.

Three more tries from Lloyd Warner, Ed Scott and Ben Dawes, all converted by Dan O’Brien, made it 28-6 at half time.

Ben Dawes

From the kick off, Old Scouts knocked on and KJ Henry, man of the match by a mile, soon swooped on the ball and ran in a try from distance, handing off a handful of defenders en route.

It was 33-6 and the score stayed like that in the third quarter while Newbold defended resolutely.

On about the 60-minute mark Tom Dixon caught a line-out in Old Scouts 22, and on-fire KJ Henry crossed again in the left corner after some good build-up play by Joss Thompson and Ben Nuttall. The conversion from Dan O’Brien made it 40-6. Continued strong defence from Newbold was forcing Old Scouts to kick away their possession. When Newbold did get on the attack, chances went begging – there were plenty of cold hands out there though.

Old Scouts then capitalised on a Newbold mistake in centre-field; They broke through, Tom Dixon tackled back well but a nice offload enabled an Old Scouts score under the posts for 40-13.

Josh Thompson and Micky Pails

Late in the game Newbold chose to scrummage in front of the Old Scouts’ posts; Danny Facer picked up, fed Phil Reed who passed inside to Lloyd Warner to score.

Dan O’Brien tapped over the conversion to make it 47-13. Old Scouts persisted and scored a converted try to make their tally up to 20.

Newbold continue to power on, our pack get better and better, but the injury list is growing. However, the backs could move the ball between them better; Our players go into contact too often rather than pass the ball. It’s great being picky after another big win, isn’t it?

Saturday’s game is massive. ‘Bold are away at Old Northamptonians. A win for Newbold puts ON’s out of the title race. A Newbold defeat makes for a very, very nervous run-in to the end of the season – compounded by the fact that Kettering are pulling up trees at the moment in third place.

James McGill against Old Scouts

Ben Nuttall