RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Pictures from Lions and new season round-up

First games for Newbold and Lions on September 2

Rugby Lions supporters had their first chance to see their team’s pre-season progress on Saturday.

Lions took on Birmingham & Solihull in a trial game at Webb Ellis Road.

They have another warm-up against Northampton Old Scouts scheduled for August 19.

Having earned promotion as champions last season, Lions will start their league campaign in Midlands 1 West on September 2.

And they won’t have far to travel for their opener, as they visit Lutterworth.

This is followed by two home games, against Melbourne on September 9 and Moseley Oak on September 16.

The side will be captained again this season by Chris Wood.

Competing at the highest level among the town’s teams, Newbold also start their competitive season on September 2.

Newbold finished champions of Midlands 1 West last season, earning a place in the national league for 2017-18.

Their opening fixture sees them travel to Longton, with another trip the following week, September 9, this time to Scunthorpe.

Newbold fans have to wait until September 16 to cheer their team in action at Parkfield Road, against Newport (Salop).

Old Laurentians finished fifth in Midlands 2 East (South) in April, having been challenging for the play-off spot until the final few weeks.

They begin their league season on September 9, with a visit to Market Harborough before welcoming Oadby Wyggestonians to Fenley Field on September 23.

Rugby St Andrews are also away from home in their opening week, September 9, when they travel to Ledbury to start their Midlands 3 West (South) campaign.

Ledbury finished third in the table last term, with Saints sixth after a strong finish.

On September 23 Saints are at home at John Tomalin Way hosting Manor Park for their second league game.

And in Midlands 5 West (South) Rugby Welsh will be off to Atherstone for their league opener on September 9, before Birmingham Exiles visit Alwyn Road on September 30.

Welsh finished fourth in the division last season.