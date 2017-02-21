RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Pictures of Newbold Minis at Daventry

New players welcome at all age groups

Newbold RFC Minis continued their development with a short trip to Daventry on Sunday morning.

Newbold Minis made the short trip to play Daventry teams on Sunday

The under 7 and 8s really enjoyed their matches with special mention going to Callum Owen for some excellent play.

The under 9s continue to improve and had very good games, with the coaching staff nominating the whole team for great teamwork while the under 10s continue to develop with lots of work to do but are a very close-knit unit who work hard for each other. Well done to Nathan Bower who received player of the week for some good direct running.

If anybody is interested in joining a great family orientated club, Newbold run minis age groups from under 5s through to under 10s and also have under 11s under 13s and a newly formed under 14s age group.

If you would like any further information please contact Richard Kirby 07769 684412 or Rob Bower 07549 017094.