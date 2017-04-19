RUGBY SLIDESHOW: Rugby Welsh and AEI in Easter friendly

Pictures from Saturday’s game at Alwyn Road

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

James McGill scored four tries in the Easter Saturday friendly PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Easter Saturday Friendly: Rugby Welsh 57 AEI Rugby 17

Rugby Welsh and AEI enjoyed a well contested Easter Saturday game, with the Welsh backs proving the difference, scoring some well worked tries.

Jack Taylor opened the scoring with a long-range try and Roche increased the lead with a try from short range.

Angus Wilson, as well as being on good kicking form, was on hand to score a try before AEI deservedly got on the scoresheet with a well worked try.

James McGill, a former Welsh player returned to play and showed the skills which he has shown for Newbold this year and always looked dangerous, making numerous line breaks which culminated in him scoring four tries.

Jack Taylor scored his second try as did Angus Wilson, while AEI, who played well throughout, scored a second converted try. Wilson completed the scoring with six conversions to round off a good afternoon’s entertainment.

# Welsh are due to finish their season with a friendly against Aylestone athlete on Saturday at Alwyn Road kick off 3pm.